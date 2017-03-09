Denver FBI honours youth program partly funded by pot taxes

DENVER — The Denver FBI has honoured a youth dropout prevention group apparently without realizing it is partially funded with marijuana taxes.

Youth on Record Executive Director Jami Duffy mentioned the funding Thursday as she accepted the Director's Community Leadership Award at Denver FBI headquarters.

She said the program that focuses on music received $75,000 in marijuana tax revenue last year and is expecting an additional $148,000 this year.

Colorado's voter-approved marijuana industry is still illegal under federal law and faces uncertainty under new U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions.