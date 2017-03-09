EPA's environmental justice head resigns amid budget cuts

WASHINGTON — The head of the Environmental Protection Agency's office on environmental justice has resigned in protest over the Trump administration's proposal to slash funding for programs that help poor and minority communities nationwide.

Ali told InsideClimate News, which first reported on his resignation, that he sees no indication the Trump administration is interested in helping vulnerable communities. He says his "values and priorities seem to be different than our current leadership, and because of that I feel that it's best if I take my talents elsewhere."