European Central Bank keeps stimulus on track to aid economy
FRANKFURT — The European Central Bank has decided to keep its stimulus programs unchanged, leaving President Mario Draghi with the job of explaining at his news conference why he is pressing on with the measures when inflation has reached the bank's target.
Draghi argues that the recent rise in the annual inflation rate to 2
Excluding volatile prices for fuel and oil, inflation remains stuck at 0.9
The bank decided Thursday to keep its bond purchases from banks unchanged at 80 billion euros ($85 billion) this month and 60 billion euros per month through the end of the year. It held its key short-term interest rate benchmark at zero, and kept its rate on deposits from commercial banks at minus 0.4
Draghi has also said the economy could use the support during a potentially turbulent political period. British Prime Minister Theresa May has said she will give official notice by the end of this month that Britain is leaving the European Union and its free trade zone. Britain does not use the euro but is a key trade partner for the EU members that do use the currency. Brexit means finding a new trade relationship with Europe, which could include tariffs on imports and exports, depending on how drawn-out negotiations go. The uncertainty alone could weigh on business activity by making executives postpone investment decisions.
Now that inflation has reached 2
Draghi has pushed back against critics so far with the backing of an apparent majority on the bank's 25-member governing council. Nineteen of the members are the heads of central banks from the member countries — several of which need the stimulus far more than Germany.
The eurozone economy grew 1.7
The ECB is the chief monetary authority for the 19 countries that use the euro currency.