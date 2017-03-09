Frenchman accused of Morocco terror ties to remain jailed

RABAT, Morocco — A Moroccan appeals court has upheld the conviction of a Frenchman arrested in anti-terrorism raids, dismissing his claims that he signed a confession in Arabic that he could neither read nor understand.

The court cut 37-year-old Thomas Gallay's sentence to four years, from six, for giving a total of 70 euros ($74) to two Moroccan members of a terror cell.

Gallay's lawyer called the decision Wednesday shameful and said the Frenchman was starting a hunger strike after the verdict.

The case has drawn criticism from rights groups and France's former justice minister, who say his confession, trial and conviction were unfair.