German nationalists pitch broad program ahead of election

BERLIN — Leading members of the Germany's nationalist party, Alternative for Germany, have presented a program designed to boost the party's support going into September's general election.

The draft presented Thursday, which needs to be approved by members next month, includes proposals for Germany to ditch the euro currency and sharply curtail immigration.

Both issues have become less prominent in Germany's public debate in recent months and the party, known by its acronym AfD, has likewise fallen in the polls.

Recent opinion surveys put the party's support around 11 per cent , down from 16 per cent last summer.