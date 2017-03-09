Gunmen kill 2 people at Swiss cafe before fleeing

BASEL, Switzerland — Swiss authorities say gunmen opened fire inside a cafe in the city of Basel leaving two people dead and a third critically wounded.

A statement from the office of the local prosecutor says two men entered Cafe 56 at 8.15 p.m. Thursday and unleashed a salvo of gunfire. The perpetrators then escaped in the direction of a nearby railway station.

A police officer told The Associated Press: "This is a local incident. It has nothing to do with Islamists or terrorism."

He spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to speak publicly.

Forensic teams could be seen going in and out of the cafe collecting evidence.