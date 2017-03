HUD could face steep cuts, but Carson says numbers early

WASHINGTON — Housing Secretary Ben Carson sought Thursday to reassure his agency that budget cuts may not be as steep as some fear, even as housing advocates and others brace for deep reductions to public housing and anti-poverty programs.

The cuts said to be under consideration, more than $6 billion, would target community development block grants and some public housing money. The idea would be to help offset some of the $54 billion increase in defence spending that President Donald Trump is seeking.

In an email Thursday to Department of Housing and Urban Development employees, the newly confirmed Carson cautioned that budget numbers were preliminary and that "starting numbers are rarely final numbers."

"Rest assured, we are working hard to support those programs that help so many Americans, focus on our core mission, and ensure that every tax dollar is spent wisely and effectively," wrote Carson, who was confirmed as HUD secretary late last week.

The Washington Post reported late Wednesday that early numbers for fiscal year 2018 showed HUD's overall budget being slashed about 14 per cent , to $40.5 billion — including cuts of about $2 billion from public housing funds and the elimination of the Community Development Block Grant Program, which funds local improvement efforts and other programs.

New York City Council Member Ritchie Torres said public housing in his city is so financially and physically fragile that it cannot safely absorb the shock of a 14 per cent reduction in HUD's budget.

"The budget cuts will lead to more public health hazards in public housing," Torres, chair of the council's committee on public housing, said in an interview Thursday. "It will lead to more leaking and moulded conditions in public housing. It will lead to more neglect of the physical infrastructure."

In Newton, Massachusetts, Mayor Setti Warren said killing the community development block grants would be devastating to his community.

"This critical program provides people with higher paying jobs, affordable housing and opportunities for children to reach their full potential," said Warren.

The block grant money has been used in Newton for infrastructure improvements to housing for seniors, open space projects in poorer neighbourhoods and money for social service programs for children such as Boys & Girls Clubs.

National Urban League President Marc Morial said cuts like those that are being discussed would undercut the agency's mission.