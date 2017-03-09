Husband: Tub-drowning suspect tried to run over boys earlier
PITTSBURGH — The husband of a Pennsylvania woman on trial for allegedly drowning their two youngest sons in a bathtub has testified she wanted to surrender to police for purposely running over the boys the year before — but he talked her out of it.
The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette (http://bit.ly/2n4i1RI ) reports Mark Schlemmer testified Thursday in his wife's trial on charges she drowned their sons in April 2014.
But prosecutors hope to convince an Allegheny County judge that the McCandless woman was bent on killing 6-year-old Daniel and 3-year-old Luke so she could focus her attention on their older brother, who was 7 at the time.
