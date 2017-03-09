Man jumps from car, saves elderly woman from oncoming train

SADDLE BROOK, N.J. — Authorities in New Jersey say an elderly woman trying to cross the tracks in front of an oncoming train was saved by a driver who sprinted from his car and pulled her out of the way.

Police say Jon Mango was waiting at a Saddle Brook railroad crossing when he saw a woman with two canes trying to cross Wednesday afternoon. Officials say Mango jumped out of his car and guided the woman away from the tracks.

Mango tells WABC-TV (http://7ny.tv/2mEsKBx) the woman seemed scared and was struggling.

She was taken to a hospital as a precaution.

Mango says he's not a hero. He says, "I just saw something and something needed to be done."