News agency: Iran successfully tests ballistic missile

TEHRAN, Iran — Iran's semi-official Fars news agency is reporting that the country's Revolutionary Guard has successfully tested a ballistic missile.

The Thursday report quotes Gen. Amir Ali Hajizadeh, chief of the Guard's airspace division, as saying the missile destroyed target from a distance of 250 kilometres (155 miles). The report says the sea-launched ballistic missile dubbed Hormoz 2 was tested last week. The report provided no additional details.

Earlier this month, U.S. President Donald Trump imposed new sanctions on entities and individuals who support Iran's ballistic missile program.