NYPD intel chief: 1 person suspected in most Jewish threats

New York City's head of police intelligence says investigators believe one person is behind a large number of the threats made against U.S. Jewish institutions this year.

John Miller appeared Thursday on the show "CBS This Morning." He described the threats as co-ordinated .

Miller said investigators believe a man using a voice changer is behind the scores of threats. They also think he's using a phone spoofing device that makes it appear the call is not coming from the number he's using.

He said the criminal has "technical prowess."

The Anti-Defamation League says 148 threats targeting Jewish institutions have been received across the country since January.