Police raid clinic in connection with man sought in killing
BERLIN — Police are searching a hospital in western Germany in connection with their hunt for a 19-year-old suspect in the gruesome killing of a 9-year-old boy, pictures of which were posted online.
A witness tipped off police saying he had seen the suspect, Marcel Hesse, at a hospital in Moenchengladbach, which is 80
Authorities have said Hesse had posted boastful pictures of the boy's body, clearly showing stab wounds, on a web forum and may have injured himself in the hand. A nationwide manhunt for Hesse was launched Tuesday.
Police have described Hesse as potentially armed and asked people to not approach him if they see him.