Police raid clinic in connection with man sought in killing

BERLIN — Police are searching a hospital in western Germany in connection with their hunt for a 19-year-old suspect in the gruesome killing of a 9-year-old boy, pictures of which were posted online.

A witness tipped off police saying he had seen the suspect, Marcel Hesse, at a hospital in Moenchengladbach, which is 80 kilometres (50 miles) southwest of Herne where the boy was killed Monday night, the dpa news agency reported Thursday.

Authorities have said Hesse had posted boastful pictures of the boy's body, clearly showing stab wounds, on a web forum and may have injured himself in the hand. A nationwide manhunt for Hesse was launched Tuesday.