Report: China developing advanced lunar mission spaceship

BEIJING — State media say China is developing an advanced new spaceship capable of both flying in low-Earth orbit and landing on the moon.

The newspaper Science and Technology Daily cited spaceship engineer Zhang Bainian as saying the new craft would be recoverable and have room for multiple astronauts. No other details were given.

China's Shenzhou space capsule used on all six of its crewed missions is based on Russia's Soyuz and is capable of carrying three astronauts in its re-entry module.