Son of former boxing champ tells lawmakers about detention

WASHINGTON — The son of the late boxing champion Muhammad Ali is telling lawmakers he believes his recent detention for extended questioning at a Florida airport shows the need for legislation to end racial profiling.

Democratic lawmakers had asked Muhammad Ali Jr. and his mother, Khalilah Camacho-Ali, to speak and answer questions at a forum critical of President Donald Trump's immigration policies. No Republicans attended.

Ali says he was detained for more than an hour and a half upon returning to the U.S. last month from Jamaica. He says agents asked him who gave him his name and his religion.