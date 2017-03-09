Struggling French candidate Fillon appoints new team members

PARIS — French conservative candidate Francois Fillon has unveiled new senior positions in his campaign team following the resignation of some members last week amid a corruption allegations scandal.

Fillon on Thursday named Francois Baroin, a former finance minister, "in charge of political unity" in his campaign team.

Baroin was mentioned last week as a potential Plan B for The Republicans party to replace Fillon. He is seen as close to former president Nicolas Sarkozy.

Former minister Luc Chatel, also considered close to Sarkozy, is Fillon's new spokesman.