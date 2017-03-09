US surgeons remove 6-pound tumour from Gambia girl's mouth
A
A
Share via Email
NEW HYDE PARK, N.Y. — A 12-year-old girl from the West African nation of Gambia is expected to leave the U.S. next week after surgeons successfully removed a 6-pound
Surgeons in New York say the benign
Dr. David Hoffman learned of Janet's plight after doctors in Senegal reached out to international health groups.
The Global Medical Relief Fund arranged for transportation, housing and travel for Janet and her mother.
A large medical team volunteered for the January operation at Cohen Children's Medical Center on Long Island.