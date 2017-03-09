Suspect in mom's decapitation sounds calm in 911 recording

RALEIGH, N.C. — An 18-year-old man accused of decapitating his mother can be heard telling an emergency dispatcher that he felt like killing his mother because she made him angry, according to a 911 recording released Thursday.

The recording from Monday includes the suspect speaking calmly, and the voices of his younger siblings can be heard in the background. He told the dispatcher his 4-year-old sister and 2-year-old brother were in the house about 30 miles east of Raleigh and that his father was elsewhere. The siblings were unharmed.

Asked why he killed her, he told the dispatcher "because I felt like it." The dispatcher later asked if the mother had made him mad. The suspect responds: "Yes, she made me mad."

The exact spelling of the suspect's name was unclear. Local court records list him as Oliver Funes Machada; federal records as Oliver Funes Machado. He is charged with first-degree murder.

Court documents say the first deputy on the scene saw the suspect leave the house carrying a knife in one hand and a severed head in the other. The mother's name, according to local authorities who received the information from a 14-year-old son, is Yesenia Beatriz Funez Machado, 35.

The suspect was from Honduras and in the U.S. illegally, said U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement spokesman Bryan Cox.

The prosecutor said officials were seeking a mental evaluation of the suspect, and that his apparent mental issues could delay uncovering a motive for weeks or months. The warrants say he was on four medications for a psychiatric condition, but don't elaborate.

His public defender, attorney C. Boyd Sturges III, has said he spoke to the man and that he is profoundly mentally disturbed.

The suspect's next court appearance is scheduled for Tuesday.

