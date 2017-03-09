Syria activists: Strikes kill at least 14 near IS stronghold

BEIRUT — A Syrian activist group says airstrikes targeting a village held by the Islamic State group in northern Syria have killed 14 people, including six children.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights says U.S.-led coalition aircraft were believed to have struck the village of Matab before dawn on Thursday. Another activist group, Raqqa is Being Silently Slaughtered, gave a higher toll, saying 18 civilians were killed.

The coalition hasn't confirmed the strikes and there was no immediate indication which nation's aircraft were involved.

Matab is about 56 kilometres , or 35 miles, west of the Islamic State group's self-declared capital of Raqqa.