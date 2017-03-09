The Latest: 2 killed when tree slams car in strong winds

DETROIT — The Latest on the high winds that whipped through several Great Lakes states (all times local):

11:35 a.m.

Authorities say two people were killed when a tree crashed onto their vehicle as powerful winds ripped through central Michigan.

Michigan State Police Sgt. Lance Cook says the tree fell Wednesday afternoon on a Mini Cooper heading east on the two-lane M-115 highway in Freeman Township.

Police say the accident killed the driver, 20-year-old Maxwell Muessig of Midland, Michigan, and passenger 23-year-old Margaretta Potter of Jamestown, Rhode Island.

Winds in the area were gusting more than 50 mph. The strong winds knocked out electrical service to more than a million customers statewide. Many schools were closed Thursday and there were reports of damage to numerous properties.

___

5:50 a.m.

Crews are working to restore power after wind gusts topping 60 mph in some areas knocked out electrical service to more than 1 million customers in Michigan and whipped through several Great Lakes states.

Wednesday's winds fanned a blaze that killed five people in a Detroit apartment building and pushed a plane carrying members of the University of Michigan basketball team off a runway during takeoff southwest of Detroit.

DTE Energy says 700,000 of its customers lost power in southeastern Michigan and more than 670,000 were without service early Thursday. In a statement, the utility described it as "the largest weather event in DTE history."