The Latest: 2 killed when tree slams car in strong winds
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
DETROIT — The Latest on the high winds that whipped through several Great Lakes states (all times local):
11:35 a.m.
Authorities say two people were killed when a tree crashed onto their vehicle as powerful winds ripped through central Michigan.
Michigan State Police Sgt. Lance Cook says the tree fell Wednesday afternoon on a Mini Cooper heading east on the two-lane M-115 highway in Freeman Township.
Police say the accident killed the driver, 20-year-old Maxwell Muessig of Midland, Michigan, and passenger 23-year-old Margaretta Potter of Jamestown, Rhode Island.
Winds in the area were gusting more than 50 mph. The strong winds knocked out electrical service to more than a million customers statewide. Many schools were closed Thursday and there were reports of damage to numerous properties.
___
5:50 a.m.
Crews are working to restore power after wind gusts topping 60 mph in some areas knocked out electrical service to more than 1 million customers in Michigan and whipped through several Great Lakes states.
Wednesday's winds fanned a blaze that killed five people in a Detroit apartment building and pushed a plane carrying members of the University of Michigan basketball team off a runway during takeoff southwest of Detroit.
DTE Energy says 700,000 of its customers lost power in southeastern Michigan and more than 670,000 were without service early Thursday. In a statement, the utility described it as "the largest weather event in DTE history."
Consumers Energy says 187,000 of its customers were without power after more than 300,000 were affected. Restoration efforts are expected to continue into the weekend.