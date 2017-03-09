The Latest: Gay veterans barred from parade thank supporters

BOSTON — The Latest on the decision by the organizers of Boston's St. Patrick's Day parade to deny permission for a gay veterans group to participate (all times local):

1:45 p.m.

The gay veterans group barred from marching in Boston's St. Patrick's Day parade later this month is thanking its supporters.

OutVets has marched in the parade the past two years after the South Boston Allied War Veterans Council in 2015 reversed a decades long ban on gay organizations participating in the annual event. But the council voted Tuesday to bar OutVets. OutVets says it was told it had broken a parade rule by carrying a rainbow banner.

OutVets said in a statement Thursday that it is "humbled and moved by the outpouring of support from so many of our elected officials, our brother and sister veterans, and many, many others" around the council's decision.

The pressure on parade organizers, including a pullout by one major sponsor, has prompted them to schedule a meeting Friday to reconsider the vote to exclude OutVets.

___

7:30 a.m.

The organizers of Boston's St. Patrick's Day parade have scheduled an emergency meeting to reconsider their vote to bar a gay veterans group from participating.

The vote Tuesday to bar OutVets drew immediate condemnation from high-profile politicians.

Ed Flynn, a member of the South Boston Allied War Veterans Council, which organizes the parade scheduled for March 19, says the emergency meeting will take place Friday. Flynn voted to allow Outvets in.

Members of the council and OutVets met Wednesday but could not resolve the impasse.