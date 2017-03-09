The Latest: Judge weighs lawsuit over Alaska town's new name

ANCHORAGE, Alaska — The Latest on a lawsuit challenging the new Native name of Alaska town (all times local):

5:05 p.m.

Those suing over the new Inupiat Eskimo name of the nation's northernmost town say the Alaska city broke its own laws by failing to publish a public notice before the renaming question was put on the local ballot.

The town formerly known as Barrow has countered that publishing notices in a newspaper for elections is optional for anything but tax-related ordinances.

Attorneys for the two sides gave their arguments Thursday in a court hearing in the town whose voters approved the new name, Utqiagvik (oot-GHAR'-vik), by six votes last October.

Matt Singer, an attorney for the Alaska Native corporation that sued, asked the court to put a pause on implementation of the name change until the case is resolved.

Superior Court Judge Paul Roetman said at the end of the nearly three-hour hearing that he will consider the case and issue a decision Friday on temporarily halting the name change.

8:30 p.m.

A court hearing is set for Thursday in Alaska for the two sides in a lawsuit challenging the new Inupiat Eskimo name of the nation's northernmost town.

Voters in the town formerly known as Barrow approved the new name, Utqiagvik (oot-GHAR'-vik), by six votes last October.

The civil lawsuit was subsequently filed by a local Alaska Native corporation, which claims city officials rushed the process with insufficient outreach to the public. Plaintiffs also maintain the new name isn't even the area's traditional place name.