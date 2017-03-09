The Latest: Turkey to extend state of emergency further

BERLIN — The Latest on the spat between Germany and Turkey (all times local):

10:40 a.m.

Turkey's prime minister says a state of emergency that was imposed following the failed coup attempt in July will be extended "for a bit longer."

Turkey declared the state of emergency to facilitate its crackdown on the network of followers of U.S.-based Muslim Cleric Fethullah Gulen, whom Turkey accuses of orchestrating the July 15 failed attempt. But critics say the government has used the emergency powers to crack down on all government critics.

The term of the emergency powers was due to expire next month.

Binali Yildirim told a group of foreign journalists on Wednesday: "the state of emergency will continue for a bit longer."

More than 41,000 people have been arrested since the coup, including scores of journalists. More than 100,000 people have been purged from the civil service.

Yildirim said the state of emergency was declared to oust Gulen's followers from "all parts of the state administration and state agencies.

He insisted: "fundamental rights and freedoms were not restricted in any way."

___

10:35 a.m.

Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim says Germany is taking sides in Turkey's upcoming referendum and that it's a "grave mistake."

Asked about German Chancellor Angela Merkel's criticism of comments made by Turkey's president accusing Germany of "Nazi practices." Yildirim says Germany "may be disturbed" that a yes vote is likely on the referendum. He says if that's true, it amounts to "meddling" in another country's affairs and is "very wrong"

Yildirim said Thursday through a translator that Germany's claim that it doesn't meddle in others' affairs is unconvincing. He added, "Tell that to someone else."

Yildirim says Germany's restrictions on Turkish politicians campaigning in Germany will have the opposite of Germany's intended effect. He says the Turkish people are taking note.

___

9:45 a.m.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel says comments from Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and other Turkish officials accusing Berlin of "Nazi practices" cannot be tolerated.

Merkel told Parliament on Thursday that the remarks are "sad and incredibly misplaced" and are "not justifiable."

She says "we will not allow the victims of the Nazis to be trivialized" by such comparisons.