Troopers find vehicle in woman's hit-and-run death

ORLANDO, Fla. — State troopers believe they've found the vehicle that fatally struck a 29-year-old woman from New York as she tried to grab her cellphone from the southbound lane of Florida's Turnpike near Orlando.

The Florida Highway Patrol says investigators located a van Thursday matching a witness description with damage consistent with the crash. It was being processed for evidence. It wasn't clear if investigators had determined who was driving, but a news release says they have been in contact with someone of interest in the case.