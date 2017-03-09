UN will put sex abuse victims first, urge action on abusers

Secretary-General Antonio Guterres says the United Nations must put victims of sexual exploitation and abuse first in a new report that calls for financial penalties for failure to investigate allegations and bans on alcohol and fraternization for peacekeepers.

The report released Thursday said data collected in 2016 indicates that 80 allegations of sexual exploitation and abuse involved UN peacekeepers and 65 allegations involved civilians — an increase from 2015.

It said the 145 allegations are associated with at least 311 known victims "although there may be more."

The new U.N. chief said he plans to meet victims. However the possibility of apologizing to them raised in earlier drafts was dropped.