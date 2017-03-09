White House vows 'unwavering' commitment to finding Levinson
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
WASHINGTON — The Trump administration vows to maintain an "unwavering" commitment to locating an American citizen who disappeared from Iran's Kish Island a decade ago.
The White House says in a statement it "will spare no effort" to bring Robert Levinson home. The former FBI agent was working on an unauthorized CIA mission when he disappeared in Iran in 2007.
The statement issued Thursday says his "family has suffered too much during the last decade" due to Levinson's absence.
A $5 million reward is available for information that leads to Levinson's location and safe return.
Most Popular
-
Tristan Cleveland: Halifax Transit isn't listening to experts
-
Halifax man charged in connection with a rash of recent robberies
-
Nova Scotia judge applauded for rejecting 'farce' of a sentencing recommendation in drunk driving case
-
More than 200 asylum seekers have crossed the border near Emerson, including 19 since Tuesday