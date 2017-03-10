3 arrested at North Carolina airport for having loaded guns
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Authorities say they stopped three separate
In a statement Friday, the Transportation Security Administration said authorities don't believe the three incidents at Charlotte Douglas International Airport on Thursday were related.
The statement said TSA officers staffing the X-ray machines at the respective checkpoints spotted the firearms and ammunition as the carry-on bags passed along the conveyor belt. The officers contacted Charlotte-Mecklenburg police, who questioned the
Last week, two men were charged after trying to bring loaded guns onto planes at Charlotte Douglas.
So far this year, TSA officers have found 12 firearms at the airport. They found 53 in all of 2016.