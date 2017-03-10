3 arrested at North Carolina airport for having loaded guns

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Authorities say they stopped three separate travellers from bringing loaded handguns onto planes at a North Carolina airport.

In a statement Friday, the Transportation Security Administration said authorities don't believe the three incidents at Charlotte Douglas International Airport on Thursday were related.

The statement said TSA officers staffing the X-ray machines at the respective checkpoints spotted the firearms and ammunition as the carry-on bags passed along the conveyor belt. The officers contacted Charlotte-Mecklenburg police, who questioned the travellers and arrested them on a local charge of carrying a firearm on airport property.

Last week, two men were charged after trying to bring loaded guns onto planes at Charlotte Douglas.