4-year-old takes flight amid high winds in Cleveland area

LYNDHURST, Ohio — High winds that blew through the Cleveland area knocked a little girl off her feet, literally.

Brittany Gardner, posted a video on Facebook of her 4-year-old daughter, Madison, opening the storm door to a home on Wednesday only to be blown off the steps. She is seen desperately clinging to the door handle while her mom runs to her rescue.

Gardner tells WJW-TV (http://bit.ly/2mInb4K ) that Madison held on to the door handle until she came to take her down. She says her little girl "is totally OK."