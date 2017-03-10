7 reported held after unsanctioned Belarus protest
MALADZYECHNA, Belarus — A Belarusian human rights organization says seven opposition activists have been detained by police after an unsanctioned protest by more 1,000 people in a provincial city.
The Friday demonstration in Maladzyechna, a city of about 100,000 people 75
The protesters in Maladzyechna demanded the law be entirely annulled, and called for the end of Lukashenko's 23-year-long rule.
The human rights organization Vesna said seven opposition figures were arrested.
