AP Explains: What's behind ouster of South Korean leader
SEOUL, Korea, Republic Of — After months of a political scandal that has crippled South Korea, President Park Geun-hye on Friday was stripped of her powers by the
Allegations that Park's long-time friend and daughter of a cult leader with no official role in the administration pulled government strings from the shadows has united many in a state of boiling rage. Other players who were caught in the widening scandal include Park's advisers and the Samsung heir. Here's a breakdown:
TIES THAT BIND
At the
In 1990, Park resigned as chairman of a separate foundation over suspicions that she allowed the Choi family to manipulate it for personal gain. Choi Soon-sil, whose ex-husband is a former close aide of Park's, reportedly built a fortune during the 1980s and 1990s through real estate investments in affluent
STACKS OF PRESIDENTIAL REPORTS
After weeks of speculation, Park acknowledged in 2016 that Choi had edited some presidential speeches and helped with "public relations." A raft of media stories, however, portrays a much deeper involvement. The liberal Hankyoreh newspaper, for instance, citing a former Choi associate, reported that a senior presidential aide gave thick stacks of government draft reports to Choi on a daily basis. Choi then allegedly discussed the issues with her friends and sent back recommendations to the president. The newspaper reported that Choi made recommendations about the last remaining symbol of inter-Korean
SAMSUNG CONNECTION
According to prosecutors, Lee Jae-yong, the de-facto Samsung boss, used Samsung corporate funds to buy expensive horses for Choi's daughter. He also allegedly gave or promised 43.3 billion won ($38 million) to four entities controlled by Choi. Investigators say the money was given to obtain government backing for a contentious merger of two Samsung companies in 2015 that served as a key step in passing corporate control to Lee from his ailing father. Lee has denied the charges against him.
LINKS TO A DICTATOR
The scandal struck a deep chord in a country that has only recently emerged into a vibrant, rich democracy after decades of colonization, war, poverty, dictatorship and deep-seated corruption. There is outrage that someone with Choi's colorful past might have not only exploited her ties to Park for massive financial gain and
Associated Press writer Kim Tong-hyung contributed to this report.