Brazilian minister criticizes natives for land disputes

RIO DE JANEIRO — Brazil's new justice minister is criticizing indigenous communities, saying they promote land disputes instead of looking for good conditions of living.

Justice Minister Osmar Serraglio says in an interview published Friday by the newspaper Folha de S.Paulo that land, in his words, "will not fill the stomachs of natives."

Serraglio is an agribusiness leader in Brazil's Congress who took over as justice minister this week from Alexandre de Moraes, who was appointed to Brazil's top court.

Indigenous groups criticized Serraglio's comments, accusing him of siding with agribusiness interests against the indigenous.