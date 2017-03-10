Colombian church officials: Pope Francis to visit in Sept.

BOGOTA — Catholic church officials have announced that Pope Francis will visit Colombia in September.

It will be the first papal visit to the South American country in 31 years.

Vatican envoy Ettore Balestrero made the announcement in Bogota on Friday alongside President Juan Manuel Santos. The trip was simultaneously announced by the Vatican in a brief statement.

The first Latin American pope will arrive in Bogota on Sept. 6 and visit three other cities before returning to Rome on Sept. 11.