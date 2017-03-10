Congo court sentences 9 rebels to death over killings
BENI, Congo — A Congolese court has sentenced nine rebels to death and acquitted two others as the government seeks to hold a rebel group accountable for attacks that have killed more than 1,000 people in eastern Congo since October 2014.
Presiding judge Lt. Col. Jean-Paulin Esosa Basema said Friday that the convicted were prosecuted for crimes against humanity, terrorism and participation in a rebellion. They are members of the Allied Democratic Forces, a rebel group that was founded in
The trial of more than 100 defendants began in December. The ADF rebels are among scores of armed groups vying for control in mineral-rich eastern Congo.
The judge says a third defendant was transferred to a court for minors.