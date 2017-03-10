Cops: Wife with Alzheimer's was either a killer or a witness

ARUNDEL, Maine — Police are trying to determine whether a woman with Alzheimer's disease killed her husband or witnessed his suicide before wandering into the woods, where her body was found Friday, investigators said.

The body of Matthew Coito, 63, was found Wednesday inside their home, and his wife was nowhere to be found. His death was declared to be suspicious, and authorities began searching for her. On Friday, her remains were discovered several hundred yards from their home.

Sue Kim Coito, 65, could be a suspect or a witness in the death of her husband, who'd been shot, State Police Sgt. Chris Harriman told reporters.

"We've narrowed it down to a couple of scenarios," he said at a news conference.

Investigators hope an autopsy planned for Saturday on Sue Kim Coito will provide additional answers as to whether Matthew Coito's death was a homicide or suicide, along with how she died, said Stephen McCausland, spokesman for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

The body of Sue Kim Coito was found in the woods in a swampy area covered in patches of snow, said Game Warden Lt. Kevin Adam.