Czech president wants to get re-elected without campaign

PRAGUE, Czech Republic — Czech President Milos Zeman says he is offering continuity and is not planning any campaign ahead of next year's presidential elections.

In his first comments after deciding to run for a second five-year term, Zeman said on Friday he would not participate in any debate with other candidates and also pledged not to attack them.

The 72-year-old says his health is stable and his diabetes and neuropathy are not an issue.

Known for his anti-migrant rhetoric, Zeman divides the nation with his pro-Russia stance and support for closer ties with China. But he remains popular and is considered a favourite in the early 2018 ballot.