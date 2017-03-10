Czech president wants to get re-elected without campaign
PRAGUE, Czech Republic — Czech President Milos Zeman says he is offering continuity and is not planning any campaign ahead of next year's presidential elections.
In his first comments after deciding to run for a second five-year term, Zeman said on Friday he would not participate in any debate with other candidates and also pledged not to attack them.
The 72-year-old says his health is stable and his diabetes and neuropathy are not an issue.
Known for his anti-migrant rhetoric, Zeman divides the nation with his pro-Russia stance and support for closer ties with China. But he remains popular and is considered a
Zeman was among the few European leaders who endorsed Donald Trump for U.S. president, and he has been invited to visit the White House in April.