Egypt says 2 security officers killed, 4 wounded in Sinai

EL-ARISH, Egypt — Egypt's Interior Ministry and security officials say militants have detonated a roadside bomb, killing two officers and wounding four in the north of the restive Sinai Peninsula.

The explosion took place on Thursday evening when a security patrol came upon a militant planting the device by a road in the town of el-Arish. Security forces fired and killed the militant while his accomplices fled, setting off the device.

The security officials say the two slain officers were a lieutenant-colonel and a captain. An explosives-laden suicide vest was also found at the site of the blast. The officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they are not authorized to talk to the media.