Florida judge denies 'stand your ground' defence in shooting

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A Florida judge has denied a "'stand your ground" defence for a retired Florida police officer who fatally shot a man in movie theatre over texting.

Judge Susan Barthle ruled Friday that 74-year-old Curtis Reeves must stand trial in the death of 43-year-old Chad Oulson. Reeves is charged with second-degree murder.

Reeves said he shot Oulson after he was either punched or hit in the face with a cellphone. The judge said a videotape of the events that afternoon didn't support his testimony.

The incident happened in a movie theatre in a suburb north of Tampa, after the two men got into an argument because Oulson was texting his daughter's day care during the movie prieviews.

Reeves is free on bond.

