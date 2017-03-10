Florida judge denies 'stand your ground' defence in shooting
A
A
Share via Email
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A Florida judge has denied a "'stand your ground"
Judge Susan Barthle ruled Friday that 74-year-old Curtis Reeves must stand trial in the death of 43-year-old Chad Oulson. Reeves is charged with second-degree murder.
Reeves said he shot Oulson after he was either punched or hit in the face with a cellphone. The judge said a videotape of the events that afternoon didn't support his testimony.
The incident happened in a movie
Reeves is free on bond.