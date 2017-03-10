Helicopter crashes in outskirts of Istanbul; 5 killed
ISTANBUL — The governor for Istanbul has confirmed that at least five people were killed in a helicopter crash on a highway in the outskirts of the city.
Vasip Sahin said the helicopter belonging to a private company crashed after taking off from Istanbul's Ataturk Airport. He said the cause of the crash is under investigation.
The private Dogan news agency said there were seven people on board — four Russian nationals, a Turkish citizen and two pilots.