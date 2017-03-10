Japan to end 5-year peacekeeping mission in South Sudan

TOKYO — Japan is ending its peacekeeping mission in troubled South Sudan after five years, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe announced Friday.

Abe told reporters that Japan would not renew the mission after the current rotation returns in May. The 350-person infrastructure team has been focused on road construction.

The team, which arrived in South Sudan in November, was the first from Japan with an expanded mandate to use force if necessary to protect civilians and U.N. staff. The Japanese military's use of force is limited by its post-World War II constitution.

Abe said Japan would continue to assist South Sudan in other ways such as with food assistance and humanitarian support, and will keep some personnel at the U.N. peacekeeping command office.

The decision to withdraw comes amid concern about the safety of Japanese troops in South Sudan.

There were high hopes that South Sudan would have peace and stability after its independence from neighbouring Sudan in 2011. But the country plunged into ethnic violence in December 2013 when forces loyal to President Salva Kiir, a Dinka, started battling those loyal to Riek Machar, his former vice-president who is a Nuer.

A peace deal signed in August 2015 has not stopped the fighting, and clashes last July between forces loyal to Kiir and Machar set off further violence. The conflict has killed tens of thousands of people and forced 3.1 million to flee their homes. An estimated 100,000 people are experiencing famine, and another 1 million people are on the brink of starvation.