Kosovo police seize 2 million worth of fake euros at border

PRISTINA, Kosovo — Kosovo police say they have arrested two people after finding counterfeit currency valued at about 2 million euros.

A police statement said the fake money — banknotes in denominations of 50, 100, 200 and 500 euros — was found early Friday in the vehicle of two foreigners as they tried to cross into Kosovo from neighbouring Albania.

The paper had a combined face value of a little more than 2.1 million ($2.2 million.)