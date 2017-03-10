Kosovo police seize 2 million worth of fake euros at border
PRISTINA, Kosovo — Kosovo police say they have arrested two people after finding counterfeit currency valued at about 2 million euros.
A police statement said the fake money — banknotes in denominations of 50, 100, 200 and 500 euros — was found early Friday in the vehicle of two foreigners as they tried to cross into Kosovo from
The paper had a combined face value of a little more than 2.1 million ($2.2 million.)
Materials that could be used for counterfeiting currency, two Cameroonian passports and a French resident permit also were found in the car.
