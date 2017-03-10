Muhammad Ali's son says he was detained again at airport
A lawyer for Muhammad Ali's son says he was detained and questioned at a Washington airport before being allowed to board a flight to Fort Lauderdale after meeting with lawmakers to discuss a separate airport detention incident last month.
Muhammad Ali Jr. was stopped at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport after returning from Jamaica on Feb. 7. The late heavyweight champion's son
On Friday, Attorney Chris Mancini says Ali was detained for 20 minutes as he attempted to board a JetBlue Airways flight. He spoke to Department of Homeland Security officials by telephone before he was allowed to board.
A spokeswoman for JetBlue referred questions to DHS officials.
Ali believes he's being stopped because he's a Muslim.