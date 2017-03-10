Officer takes dying woman to beach to fulfil her last wish

SHIP BOTTOM, N.J. — A New Jersey police officer has helped a dying woman fulfil her final wish of going to the beach one last time.

Seventy-eight-year-old Pat Kelly, of Burlington City, has a terminal diagnosis of acute leukemia and is in hospice care.

WPVI-TV in Philadelphia (http://6abc.cm/2nmFUQC ) reports she told her family she wanted to go to the shore before she died. Her family asked the Ship Bottom Police Department for help in getting her there.

So on a weekend trip to Long Beach Island, Officer Ron Holloway drove Kelly to the water's edge.

Kelly called it her last "hurrah." She said after she dies, she'd like for her ashes to be scattered on the beach.