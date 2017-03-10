Painting by condemned Ohio killer offered for sale online
AKRON, Ohio — Prosecutors say they're sickened that a
The Akron Beacon Journal (http://bit.ly/2mqGIEW ) reports the painting of a hummingbird on a tree branch is signed by Richard Beasley.
The 57-year-old Beasley was convicted of teaming up with a teenager in 2011 to lure victims into robberies using promises of jobs on a southeast Ohio farm. One would-be victim got away and notified police.
The operator of the
An Ohio prisons spokeswoman says death row inmates can't sell items for profit, but are allowed to send artwork to family and friends.
