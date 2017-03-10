Pakistan assembly to legalize trials before military courts
ISLAMABAD — Pakistan's parliament is to adopt a bill legalizing trials before military courts for another two years.
Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif's government is expected to fast-track the draft before lawmakers later on Friday amid indications that the National Assembly would unanimously back the
The amendment authorizes the army to try any suspect on terrorism-related charges. A similar amendment adopted in 2015 allowed military courts to carry out trials of militant suspects under a two-year mandate. That initial mandate expired in January.
The 2015 measure came after a December 2014 Taliban attack at a school in the northwestern city of Peshawar that killed 154 people, mostly schoolchildren.
The army says that during the previous two-year mandate, 274 cases were referred to military courts, which sentenced 161 people to death.