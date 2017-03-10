Parole board denies mercy for condemned Ohio killer of 2

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio's parole board has denied mercy for a death row inmate convicted of killing two people.

The board voted 11-1 against clemency for condemned killer Raymond Tibbetts in a decision released Friday.

The 59-year-old Tibbetts is scheduled for execution July 26.

Tibbetts was sentenced to death for killing 67-year-old Fred Hicks at Hicks' Cincinnati home in 1997. He was sentenced to life without parole for the beating death of his 42-year-old wife, Judith Crawford, during an argument over Tibbetts' crack cocaine habit.

Both crimes happened the same day.