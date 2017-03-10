Pelosi urges FBI director to dispute wiretapping claim

WASHINGTON — House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi is suggesting the FBI director should come forward to dispute President Donald Trump's baseless claim that he was wiretapped by former President Barack Obama.

Asked Friday about James Comey's responsibility in the matter, Pelosi responded: "Theoretically do I think that a director of the FBI who knows for a fact that something is mythology but misleading to the American people, and he should set the record straight? Yes, I do think he should say that publicly."