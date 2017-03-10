Police: Officer shoots armed man in gas station disturbance

PETERSBURG, Va. — Virginia police say an officer responding to a disturbance at a gas station shot and wounded a man who was firing a gun.

Petersburg police say the incident happened about 2 a.m. Friday. The officer reported "an active disturbance" in the gas station parking lot, where a large group was gathered.

Police say the officer saw a man firing a gun and fired his weapon, striking the man an unknown number of times.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch quotes Capt. Brian Braswell as saying it wasn't clear whether the man was aiming at someone or firing into the air. He was taken to a hospital with injuries that police say aren't life-threatening.

The officer wasn't hurt and is on an administrative assignment pending a review.