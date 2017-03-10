Putin set to host Erdogan for talks focusing on Syria
MOSCOW — President Vladimir Putin is to host his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan for talks focusing on Syria, where Russia and Turkey have launched mediation efforts and
The two countries brokered a cease-fire in December that helped reduce the scale of fighting between Syrian President Bashar Assad and the opposition, and theyalso co-sponsored two rounds of talks this year between Assad's government and its foes. A third round is set for next week.
At the same time, Russia and Turkey
Friday's talks in the Kremlin are also set to deal with joint energy projects and trade.