Putin set to host Erdogan for talks focusing on Syria

MOSCOW — President Vladimir Putin is to host his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan for talks focusing on Syria, where Russia and Turkey have launched mediation efforts and co-ordinated military action.

The two countries brokered a cease-fire in December that helped reduce the scale of fighting between Syrian President Bashar Assad and the opposition, and theyalso co-sponsored two rounds of talks this year between Assad's government and its foes. A third round is set for next week.

At the same time, Russia and Turkey co-ordinated their operations against the Islamic State group in Syria. A Russian air raid last month accidentally killed three Turkish soldiers, but the incident didn't derail the rapprochement.