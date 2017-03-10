Video: BBC interview hilariously derailed by wayward children

A BBC World News hit about tensions on the Korean peninsula went amazingly off the rails Friday.

Prof. Robert E. Kelly was in the middle explaining the fallout over the removal of South Korean President Park Geun-hye from power when he was very casually interrupted.

That’s all we’ll say for now.

Dang, it's so difficult to choose the greatest hit from this neverending parade of adorable pratfalls. Is it the girl's blasé sashay? The baby boogeying in to the soundtrack of crew laughter? Not to mention how the woman skids into the room like Kramer.

You know, let's just not choose and enjoy this scene as one perfect package. A perfect package capped off by a defining denouement.