Russian woman jailed for social media post ponders activism

YEKATERINBURG, Russia — A Russian cleaning lady who was released from prison after a court overturned her conviction for disseminating child pornography in a social media post says she wants to become a human rights activist.

Yevgenia Chudnovets, who worked in a kindergarten in the Urals city of Yekaterinburg, was sentenced to six months in prison last November for including a three-second video of child abuse in a post calling for the perpetrators to be punished.

Individuals captured in the footage from a summer camp were convicted and sent to prison. A court on Monday threw out Chudnovets' conviction and ordered her released from the prison where she'd been for three months.