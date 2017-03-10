Teen blogger seeking US asylum fears return to Singapore

CHICAGO — A Singapore teenager awaiting a Chicago immigration judge's ruling on his asylum request says he's fearful of returning home after scathing blog posts criticizing his government landed him in a Singapore jail.

Amos Yee told The Associated Press by phone from a Wisconsin detention centre Friday that he fears the Singapore government will target him if his asylum application is denied.

However, the 18-year-old says he'll keep speaking out whether or not he's allowed to stay in the U.S.

Yee has been detained since mid-December, when he was taken into custody at O'Hare International Airport in Chicago.

His closed-door asylum hearing happened earlier this week. An immigration judge will decide later this month.