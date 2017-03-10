Teen blogger seeking US asylum fears return to Singapore
CHICAGO — A Singapore teenager awaiting a Chicago immigration judge's ruling on his asylum request says he's fearful of returning home after scathing blog posts criticizing his government landed him in a Singapore jail.
Amos Yee told The Associated Press by phone from a Wisconsin detention
However, the 18-year-old says he'll keep speaking out whether or not he's allowed to stay in the U.S.
Yee has been detained since mid-December, when he was taken into custody at O'Hare International Airport in Chicago.
His closed-door asylum hearing happened earlier this week. An immigration judge will decide later this month.
Yee's case, which raises questions about free speech and censorship in Singapore, has been closely watched abroad.
